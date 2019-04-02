|
|
June 22, 1938 - March 27, 2019 Nyla was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dorothy and James Richardson. She married Donald Braucher in 1969 and moved to San Bernardino to raise their family. She worked at Security Pacific Bank for 23 years. After retiring, Nyla enjoyed traveling in their RV and loved visiting her children and grandchildren. Nyla is survived by her children; Denman, Edwin, Cheryll, Randy, 12 grandchildren & 11 great grand children. Services will be held at the LDS chapel, Colton 1st Ward-250 E. Laurel St. Colton, CA 92324 on Friday, April 5th. Viewing from 6:15 to 6:45pm. Services from 7:00 to 8:00pm. Feel free to "share a memory " for Nyla at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries Montecito Memorial Park & Mortuary 3520 E. Washington St. Colton, CA 92324 909-825-3024
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 2, 2019