Redlands Daily Facts Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cortner Chapel - Redlands
221 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
(909) 793-2353
Resources
More Obituaries for OLGA GONZALEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLGA C. GONZALEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OLGA C. GONZALEZ Olga, 89, of Redlands, CA, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Olga's great passions in life were her family, teaching, and travel. An accomplished author, she was a beloved professor of Spanish language and literature at the University of Redlands where she taught for almost 48 years. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, two daughters, and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside Ave., Redlands. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1540 Alessandro Rd., Redlands.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OLGA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cortner Chapel - Redlands
Download Now