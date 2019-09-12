|
OLGA C. GONZALEZ Olga, 89, of Redlands, CA, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Olga's great passions in life were her family, teaching, and travel. An accomplished author, she was a beloved professor of Spanish language and literature at the University of Redlands where she taught for almost 48 years. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, two daughters, and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside Ave., Redlands. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1540 Alessandro Rd., Redlands.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 12, 2019