OWEN MONROE DILDINE JR. Owen Monroe Dildine Jr. passed away on July 11, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. Born April 28, 1940, to Owen Sr. and Ruby Dildine, they lived in Steele, Missouri until 1943, when the family moved to Redlands, CA. Owen graduated from Redlands High School in 1958, where he competed on the swim team. When Owen was 15 years old, he started working for Stater Bros. and stayed with them for 40 years, retiring as manager of the Yucaipa store at the age of 55. Owen served in the California National Guard from 1963-1969. Owen was always a lover of cars, especially 1940s-1950s cars and trucks, and in retirement he enjoyed restoring vehicles, like his 1948 Chevy half-ton pickup truck, winning plaques and trophies participating in car shows. Owen loved camping, boating, fishing, and laughing with his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Elisabeth; sons, Greg (Edwige) and Eric (Nicole); daughter, Lori (Flip); brother, Jerry Dildine; sisters, Earline Slajs and Mildred (Larry) Scott; niece, Lisa (George) Melo, and several other nephews and nieces. He loved spending time with his five grandchildren, Sarah, Jessie, Amelia, Loic, and Cleo. He was preceded in death by his father, Owen Sr., mother, Ruby Dildine, sister, Margaret Colley, brother-in-law William Colley, and nephew Lin Colley. Service to be held on Friday, July 19th at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside, Redlands at 3pm with reception to follow. Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 14, 2019