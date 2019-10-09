|
December 25, 1928 - October 4, 2019 Pansy Marie Jacinto, age 90, passed peacefully in her sleep on October 4, 2019, at her home in Redlands, CA. She was born on December 25, 1928, at home in Redlands, and was a lifelong resident. She was active in the citrus farming business all of her life. She and her husband Frank started Jacinto & Son Farming in 1949, and she continued to manage the business after Frank's death in 1985 until 1991, when the business was sold to her son, Larry. She was the first woman to sit on the Board of Redlands Foothill Groves. She actively participated in the management of her personal groves right up until her death Pansy grew up surrounded by family and lived her life the same way. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all live within the surrounding community. Family and friends were a priority for her and her zest for life was infectious. She loved to travel with friends and family venturing around the world. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank in 1985; and her son, Michael in 2015. She is survived by her son, Larry Jacinto (Stephanie); her daughter, Susie Jacinto; grandchildren LaRee Orland and Ronnie Jacinto; four great-grandchildren, and dearly loved by her extended family of Stephanie's children and grandchildren. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her! Graveside services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park, Redlands on October 15, 2019 at 10:00 am with a Celebration of Life following at the Mitten Building, Redlands. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 9, 2019