Patricia (Pat) Miller Patricia (Pat) Miller passed away quietly in her sleep in Oak Harbor, WA on March 22, 2019. Pat was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Harold and Lucille Curttright on November 7, 1927. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Long Beach, CA where they lived for several years. She never forgot the infamous 1933 earthquake when she slept on the beach for a week. Another early memory she recounted with fondness was of the short time she lived with her grandparents on their farm in Otis, CO. The family eventually moved to Redlands, CA where Pat graduated from Redlands High School in 1945. During this period Pat got her first job at Hudlows as a roller-skating carhop. Pat met Victor Miller, a USMC World War II veteran. Although it wasn't love at first sight, they eventually married in Lincoln, NE in 1947. Their bond remained inseparable until Vic's death in 1996. After the birth of their three boys, Michael, Stephen, and David, they returned to Redlands in 1954 and shortly thereafter Pat and Vic added a daughter, Susan, to the family. Pat stayed active in all aspects of her children's lives, including PTA, Cub Scouts, numerous and frequent sporting events and various social activities. Pat and Vic had many close friends in Redlands with whom they played cards and traveled. Pat talked lovingly about these friends her entire life. She was a devoted wife, Mother, and friend who ensured that the numerous houses the family lived in Redlands was a place to call home. During her years in Redlands, Pat enjoyed working for Highland Cleaners and JC Penny's, P & R Paper Supply and Pure Gold. She took these jobs only when she was sure that they did not interfere with her being a wife and mother. Pat's favorite hobbies included bowling, dancing, singing, playing cards and board games, reading, as well as attending family sporting events and, later in life, travel. She enjoyed trips to Hawaii, the Bahamas and Italy. But the best times were spent with family and friends at their cabin in Baja. After Vic's retirement, they moved to Corvallis, OR near their son Mike and his family. Then later, after Vic's death, Pat moved to Oak Harbor, WA where she lived near her daughter Sue's family until her death. Pat is survived by her four children; Michael, Stephen, David, and Susan, six grandchildren; Benjamin, Gregory, Daniel, Karlie, Sunny and Lacey and two great grandchildren; Mira and Shane. God bless Pat, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and rest in peace! The Miller family would like to thank Regency on Whidbey for their care and compassion while Pat resided there. The Miller family suggests memorials in Pat's name to Whidbey Animals' Improvement Foundation by mail to: WAIF, P.O. Box 1108, Coupeville, WA 98239, online at https://waifanimals.org/donate/; or to the online: at https://www.alz.org/; or Whidbey Health Hospice by mail at: Whidbey Health Foundation P.O. Box 641 Coupeville, WA 98239, or online at: https://whidbeyhealth.org/giving. Private services were held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon where Pat was laid to rest next to her husband Vic. Arrangements entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA. Please visit Pat's page in the Book of Memories online at www.wallinfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 28, 2019