Patricia Lee Sloan Patricia Lee "Patti", age 81, of Redlands passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved mother of three surviving daughters, Lisa Faragher, Victoria Dulin and Dana Gillette, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, former wife of James Sloan. A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Patti moved to Scottsdale, AZ where some of her many accomplishments included Romper Room host, Miss Emmy, the Canada Dry Girl and writer for NBC. Patti, a long-time resident of Redlands since 1971, was known and loved by many and by all whom she made contact with. Her vibrant and sparkly personality was contagious. Patti will be missed by many and though heaven has gained a bright light, Redlands has lost a legacy. Burial services will be private and a "Celebration of Life" to include friends will be held on a date yet to be determined.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on June 16, 2019