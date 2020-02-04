|
Paul A. Collins Jr. Esq. Paul passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Redlands Community Hospital on January 12, 2020. Paul was born 11-12-1953 to Paul A. Collins and Mary O'Connor in White Plains, New York. He graduated from Red Hook Central High School as Salutatorian, earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Siena College and his Juris Doctorate from Citrus Belt Law School. Paul married his wife Shelley in 1976 and they moved to Los Angeles, California in 1977, before settling in Redlands a year later. He worked for Riverside County for 24 years as a Senior Probation officer and, upon retiring, an additional 6 years as a Labor Representative for the Riverside County Sheriff's Association. All the while, Paul had a side criminal law practice helping people navigate the legal process. Always with a smile, he prided himself in doing the best for every client. Paul was an athlete. He played baseball, football, basketball, rugby, tennis and was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame Football and the New York Yankees. A father and grandfather, be it sports or school, he was always involved with his boys Ryan and Michael and grandsons Landon and Liam. As so many know, Paul loved coaching and talking sports with his many friends. He was involved in the Redlands Baseball for Youth League coaching, volunteered on the Board for several years and acted as a mentor for many others. He will be dearly missed. Paul is survived by his wife of 44 years Shelley, sons Michael and Ryan (Julie), grandsons Landon and Liam, sister Cathy and brother Patrick. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm at the University of Redlands Orton Center. Comfortable dress, no ties required.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 4, 2020