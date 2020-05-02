1934 - 2020 On April 11, 2020, Philip Gaastra (85) unexpectedly passed away at his home in Yucaipa, CA with his loving wife nearby. He is no longer in pain and has been taken up in Glory. Philip was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to David and Sadie Gaastra, who immigrated from Friesland the Netherlands in 1929. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and the reserves for six years. Following the time in the Army he went to work at Redlands Unified School District as a painter. During that time, he attended San Bernardino Valley College and received an Associate Degree. After obtaining his degree he was promoted to Supervisor of Maintenance and Operations and retired after 34 years with the district. Philip is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Catherine Gaastra as well as his children, Karen (Paul) McIntosh and Philip R. Gaastra and his two stepdaughters, Lori VanderWeit and Julie (Brian) Canann. Philip and Catherine are blessed with 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Philip enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He loved trains! Building model trains was a favorite pastime and he had a diverse collection. He also enjoyed card games, metal detecting, panning for gold, antiques and photography. Phil loved a good road triphe would take a jeep across the desert with topographical maps or go exploring in the mountains. He and his wife enjoyed full time travel across the United States in a motorhome until they settled in Las Vegas, Nevada where they lived for about 20 years. In 2018 they moved back to California to be near family. Philip will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.





