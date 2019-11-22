|
Richard R. Sepulveda Richard R. Sepulveda, 94 of Highland died Sunday. He was a dedicated father and grandfather. He served two years in the US Army from 1944 to 1946 during WWII. He was a warehouse man for 33 years at Norton Air Force Base. He was a member of St. Adelaide's parish for 20 years. He was preceded in death by Lillian Sepulveda. Survived by his son Richard D Sepulveda, daughter Elidia Ramirez, grandchildren Rick Sepulveda, Mario Becerra, David Ramirez, Steven Ramirez, Elise Ramirez, Conrad Glider, Michael Glider, Richard Zuniga, Tristian Sepulveda, Christopher Sepulveda, Rory Sepulveda and Lillian Grace Sepulveda.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 22, 2019