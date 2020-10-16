1/1
Rae Ann Briese
1936 - 2020
August 22, 1936 - September 27, 2020 Rae Ann was born in San Francisco and grew up all over the West. She married Ernest Briese in 1956, gave birth to Deborah in 1960, Steven in 1962, and Denise in 1965. She was active in her children's schools and the Yucaipa United Methodist Church. She received her degree in Art from Crafton Hills College. She was a talented artist and interior designer. She was a loving and supportive mother. She traveled through the U.S., Mexico, Central America, and all over Europe. She later divorced, and had long-term positions at the University of Redlands and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her 3 children and a granddaughter. Her fun-loving and creative spirit will be greatly missed. She was strong all her life and to the very end: strong faith, strong kindness, strong gratitude, and strong hopefulness! Service at Hillside Memorial Park 10/19/2020 at 1pm.


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands - Redlands
703 Brookside Ave.
Redlands, CA 92373
909-793-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
