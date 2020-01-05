Redlands Daily Facts Obituaries
Rafiqa Khalid Azhar

Rafiqa Khalid Azhar Obituary
Rafiqa Khalid Azhar Rafiqa Khalid Azhar, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Redlands Community Hospital. She was born March 5, 1941, in Clarkabad, Pakistan. She received her Nursing degree through United Christian Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, where she worked as a nurse for eleven years. She came to the United States in 1972 and trained as a nurse anesthetist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In 1976, she moved permanently to the Redlands area and worked as a nurse at Loma Linda Hospital for over ten years. She became a proud United States citizen in 1984 and would travel back to Pakistan often to do mission work. A devout follower of Christ whom was quick to pray and lend a helping hand to all. She is survived by her husband, Khalid; and is the mother of son, Moyeen, and daughter, Saima. She has two grandsons, Benjamin and Zachary. A viewing will be held at Cortner Chapel in Redlands on Thursday, January 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a chapel service to follow at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 5, 2020
