Services Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands 703 Brookside Avenue Redlands , CA 92373 (909) 793-2311 Resources More Obituaries for Ray Alexander Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ray Alexander

Obituary Condolences Flowers RAY ALEXANDER Ray was born Raymond Philip Scicchitano on January 25, 1924 and passed away at the age of 95 on June 21, 2019. He was born of Italian parents, Alessandro and Rafaella, and raised along with 4 beloved brothers in the North End of Boston, Mass. Most of his education was on the East coast beginning with Kings Academy for Drama after returning from World War II. He obtained his B.A. at Emerson College in Speech an English. He also attended Boston University for Finance and Boston College and Babson Institute for his MBA studies. During this time period he met and fell in love with Yolanda DeSola, also from Boston, and they raised 3 healthy, happy boys together. Ray joined the Maine Corps in 1943. As a member of the Tokyo Bay Occupation Force he participated in the initial landing and occupation of the Tokyo Bay Area and the capture of Hijms Nagato which act symbolized the unconditional and complete surrender of the Japanese Navy. He also participated in the ceremony at the surrender of Japanese Military Forces in the area of Tsingtao, China. In his early years he was a radio and TV broadcaster. After graduating he held various administrative, management and executive positions with Raytheon and GTE. In 1967 he and his family moved to Redlands where Ray held the position of Program Manager for Sylvanis's portion of the Minuteman Missile Project at Norton Air Force Base for 4 years. In 1972 he began a new, 42 year career in real estate including salesman, sales manager at two different offices, owning his own real estate company for 12 years and finally ending up with Coldwell Banker Realty Center working primarily in the commercial division. Ray was very active with the Redlands Board of Realtors. In 1978 he was Board President, a State Director for 3 years, voted Realtor of the Year and chaired many Board committees. During those years he also obtained his state teaching credentials for community colleges and adult education. He taught real estate classes at Crafton Hills College, San Bernardino Valley College and Redlands Unified School System (Adult Education). Ray was also on the Real Estate Advisory Committee for the University of California Riverside and Crafton Hills College. He retired from real estate on Dec. 31, 2014. Ray was also involved with the city of Redlands. He was a past member and president of the Business Improvement District and the past member of the Historic and Scenic Preservation Commission where he helped write the ordinance, and then was appointed to a one year term on the commission. He was a past member of the Planning Commission for 9 1/2 years of which he chaired for 5 years. Ray was also a past member and President of the Chamber of Commerce and president of the Redlands of the Redlands Morning Kiwanis. In 1982 he married Sharon Dawson who happened to have 3 girls. His family grew overnight and he found that raising 3 girls was a little different than raising 3 boys but he laughed and called them ladies. He loved them dearly and made sure there was never a dull moment in our home. Ray was a devoted husband and father to all of his children: Steve Alexander (Cheryl) of Thousand Oaks, CA, David Alexander (Susan) of Glen Ellyn, IL, Gary Alexander of Yucaipa, CA, Karen McClain (Tom) of Yucaipa, CA, Kim Dawson of Beaumont, CA, Kelly Brady (Ken) of Santa Cruz, CA His grandchildren now number 16 and the great grandchildren have grown to 12. His family and all who knew and loved him will miss his kindness and his sense of humor. A memorial will be held at Emmerson/Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands on Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers please donate to the City of Hope, the Salvation Army or to a . Published in Redlands Daily Facts from June 25 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries