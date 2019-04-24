Home

Raymond, 60, passed away On April 4, 2019 in San Bernardino, CA. He is survived by his companion of 18 years, Pearl Murrieta. His 5 children, Elizabeth Sandoval, Candies Casillas, Raymond Casillas III(Priscilla), Reylynn Casillas, Gabrielle Tovar(Jose). His sisters, Barbara Placencia Of Colton, CA, Christine Maga¤a(Dan) of Fontana,CA, Maryann Marquez of Grand Terrace, Rosemary Casillas of Fontana, CA and his brother Edmund Casillas of Las Vegas, NV. 12 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing: April 24, 2019 5-8pm with Rosary at 6pm at Mark B. Shaw in San Bernardino, CA. Funeral: April 25, 2019 at Mt. View Cemetery at 11:30am.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 24, 2019
