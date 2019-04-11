Home

Jack Reid Flemington Sr Jack passed away on April 4, 2019 in Redlands, CA at the age of 75. He was born November 15, 1943 in Pontiac, MI to Carlton (aka Herb) and June (Reid) Flemington. Graduated from Rancho High School in Las Vegas, NV in 1962. He attended Tarleton Tech in Texas on a football scholarship. Jack went on to be a successful businessman owning his own electrical contracting business in Redlands for many years. He was actively involved in various activities that enriched the Redlands community including coaching T-Ball teams, slow-pitch team sponsor, and past board member of the Redlands Chamber of Commerce. Jack had a variety of interests; he loved to restore antique cars and trucks, enjoyed all sorts of outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting, and was always willing to help those in need. Jack was a loving father, grandfather and brother and is survived by his sons - Jack Jr, Derek, Johannes, Justin and Brandon, eight grandchildren - Jordan, Nicholas, Liam, Vaughn, Kayli, Leah, Bridget and Gwen, and three siblings brother Charles Flemington, sisters Jill Schutte and Lisa Levey and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13 at First Presbyterian Church of Redlands, 100 Cajon St., Redlands, CA 92373. Gone from us, leaving memories death can never take away, memories that will always linger. His spirit will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 11, 2019
