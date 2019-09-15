Home

Richard (Pat) Buron Casey Pat, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Redlands on Wednesday September 4, 2019. He was born March 12, 1930 in Redlands. He is survived by his wife, Connie of 47 years, his sons Mike (Joyce), Patrick (Bonnie), Tim (Denise), Sam (Kerry), his daughters Cindy, Carla, Vicki (Chuck), 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Pat served in the Navy for 2 years. He also owned the iconic A&W Root Beer in Mentone for 32 years. He enjoyed taking care of his home and avocado and citrus groves and for many years collecting classic cars and antiques. He was a devoted husband, father and Papa and will live forever in our hearts. We will miss him dearly. His funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 10:45am at Riverside National Cemetary. A reception will immediately follow at The Pond at Casey Orchards in Redlands.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 15, 2019
