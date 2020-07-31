1948 - 2020 It is with saddened hearts, our family wishes to announce the unexpected passing of Richard Cascante on July 24, 2020. Richard was born in Las Cruces, NM to Mario J. Cascante and Genoveva Jimenez. Growing up in Las Cruces, he graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1967. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1971. Following his discharge, he went to college and majored in Civil Engineering. This is where he met his future wife, Kathy, and they married in 1972. He began his civil engineering career as a draftsman with Ludwig Engineering, continuing on to be a civil designer with Hicks and Hartwick Engineering, Associated Engineering, Huitt-Zollars Engineering and ending his career with Allard Engineering as their senior designer. Richard was predeceased by his father Mario, his mother Genoveva, his step-father Nazario Montoya, his brother Mario, Jr., and his sister Patricia. Richard is survived by his wife Kathy, his daughters, Sofia Cascante and Deana (Jonathan) Graham and their soon to be born son, Hudson, his brother Raymond (Kimberly) of Las Cruces, NM. Also, his step-mother Toni, of San Jose, CA, his brothers Gilbert, of Montrose, CO, Joel (Kelli), Stockton, CA, and James of San Jose, CA, his brother-in-law Allen (Tina), of Colorado Springs, CO. Richard also leaves behind 15 nieces and nephews, as well as 10 great nieces and nephews. Richard loved his family with all his heart. He loved his work and was proud of his accomplishments. Some of which include the Fontana Auto Club Speedway and Ontario Mills Mall projects. One of his much loved hobbies was playing golf with his family and friends and never missed a chance to do so. Another of his hobbies was bowling in which he belonged to the Better Times League based out of San Bernardino. You could frequently find him spending time at his local American Legion Post 106 as he was a life time member and enjoyed the camaraderie with other members. When not golfing or bowling, he loved being a part of his youngest daughter Deana's Arabian horse passion. Richard never missed a lesson or horse show competition; being there to video-tape all of his daughter's classes and provide moral support. He truly was the epitome of a "barn dad" and brought great joy to the ranch. Richard was a true friend to all, a genuinely wonderful person, and will be greatly missed. Service and Viewing from 10:00AM -11:30AM on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. Burial will be private. Emmerson-Bartlett 703 Brookside Ave. Redlands, CA 92374 909-793-2311





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store