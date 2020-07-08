Richard J. Connelly IV Richard J. Connelly IV, age 54, was called home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He passed unexpectedly with no correlation to COVID-19. He was taken to Redlands Community Hospital where he passed peacefully with his loving wife of 19 years by his side. Rick was born and raised in Watkins Glen, NY where he was an accomplished wrestler and graduated from the University of Buffalo. After graduation in the early 80's he relocated to Redlands, CA to accept a position with Esri. He remained a loyal member of the Esri team until his passing and that loyalty speaks more of his character than his career. Rick was authentic and genuine, you always knew what you would get and where he stood. His steadfast values were obvious in the way he lived his life and all that knew him knew he could always be counted on in a time of need. This was validated when his passing became a rally call to his family and friends that instantly formed a support network for his surviving family members. His love transcended opposing opinion and his witty banter always brought peace through laughter. Rick was the king of hugs. With a heartfelt embrace, he had the ability to make you feel welcome, protected and loved. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Rachel (Savedra); their 3 children: Richard V (16), Jessica (28), Evonna (30); his granddaughter, Aubrey (3); sister, Bridget and both of their parents: Richard III and Dawn (Slocum). Due to COVID-19 services will be held online, Thursday, July 9, 2020. The web address: https://jcexperience. wixsite.com/richardconnelly
will provide a link to the service as well as a guestbook, photo album, donations, etc. The outpouring of love and support has been humbling in this tragic time. Our hearts, albeit broken, are overflowing with gratitude.