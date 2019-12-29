|
January 26, 1950 - November 16, 2019 Beloved husband, father and friend, Retired Captain Rick Watson, 35 years with the Los Angeles City Fire Department, passed away suddenly Saturday, November 16. His is survived by his wife Diana, his 2 sons Jonathan and Michael and his sister Debbie Watson and sister-in-law Sue Watson. A memorial will be held on January 5 @ 2pm at the Azure Hills Church, 22633 Barton Road, Grand Terrace. Azure Hills Church 909-825-8611
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Dec. 29, 2019