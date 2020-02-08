|
|
October 14, 1936 - January 31, 2020 Robert Edward Almgren passed away on January 31, 2020 in Colville, Washington at the age of 83. Bob met his wife Suzy while living in San Diego and they married in May of 1962. He was offered a teaching job that year with the Redlands Unified School District teaching at Redlands Junior High School. In 1964, Clement Junior High opened and Bob went to Clement spending most of his career there. He worked there 30 years and considered Clement his home. He had many fond memories of former students and staff. Bob retired in 1999 and began spending more time in Colville, Washington where he and his wife bought property and eventually moved to. Bob is survived by his wife Suzy, sons Lars (Shelly) Almgren, Nils (Marian) Almgren, and daughter Birgitta (Bryan) Vipond. He was preceeded in death by his daughter Kirsten Lindberg. Medical Lake Veterans Cemetery Office 21702 W. Espanola Rd. Medical Lake, WA 99022
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 8, 2020