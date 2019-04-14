|
Dr. Robert C. Tarter, MD Oct 30, 1930 - Mar 6, 2019 Dr. Robert C. Tarter, MD passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 88 at home in Moreno Valley, California. His life began in Crafton, Pennsylvania the state that would see him through his undergraduate years at the University of Pittsburg, where he was involved in ROTC and soon decided to become a doctor a decision that would be a central pillar throughout his life. His commitment to his professional goals earned him a coveted internship at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C., and a residency in eye surgery at the University of Pittsburg Medical Center. He graduated from medical school in 1956, the same year he met and married the love of his life Jeanne Lee Tarter. Together, they embarked on their first big adventure - a cross-country move to Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1960 while Bob finished his four-year commitment with the Air Force. In 1964, Bob and Jeanne moved to Redlands, California which would be their home along with their five children and would become their beloved lifelong community. Bob's passion for medicine and exceptional patient care made him a distinguished physician not just within Redlands, but in the medical community worldwide. He had many publications to his name, including articles in the prestigious American Journal of Ophthalmology. He shared his passion with budding medical students as Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California in Los Angeles, and Loma Linda University. Within his home-town, he was not only Chief of Staff of Redlands Community Hospital for 1971 1972, but also President of the San Bernardino Medical Society, among other notable advisory positions. Those close to "Doc Tar" would say though he was a celebrated and accomplished professional, he was even more so a role-model at home. Bob was devoted to his Catholic faith, patient, always upbeat, and never without a joke on hand to make those around him smile. He balanced work with a variety of pastimes, though none he loved more than spending time with his family. After retiring Bob and Jeanne became inseparable travel partners circling the world several times over and sending post cards and posing in pictures with creatures and marvels from far corners of the earth. When back in California, Bob and Jeanne opened their home to their six grandchildren and never less than a golden retriever or two, all of which spent their summers swimming in the pool and eating the candy Grandpa Bob kept around the house. Bob and Jeanne's happiest place was there beside their children and grandchildren, either at home in Redlands or watching the sunset from the deck at their cabin at Donner Lake. Bob is preceded in death by Jeanne his wife and sweetheart of 59 years; his children: Robert K. Tarter, Nevada City, CA; Susan Varner; Moreno Valley, CA; Eric Tarter, Carlsbad, CA; Greg Tarter, Truckee, CA; Cindy Armstrong, Morgan Hill, CA; as well as her six grandchildren Katelynn Armstrong, Stephanie Armstrong, Christopher Armstrong, Eric Tarter, Sarah Tarter, and Samantha Tarter. He will be remembered forever for his spirit of adventure, playful sense of humor, faithfulness to God, and for the unsurpassed care he had for his wife, children, patients, and anyone lucky enough to cross his path. Bob is dearly missed and will live on in our hearts. Bob's family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Redlands Humane Society at (http://redlandshumane.org/about-us/donations/).
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 14, 2019