ROBERT CEDERGREN Robert Cedergren, 89, of Redlands, CA, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019 after a four year battle with cancer. Robert was born in Hawthorne, CA in 1930 and was the oldest of two sons born to Eric and Mabel Cedergren. Robert is survived by his daughter Kathy and son Mark; three grandchildren; Heather, David (Trisha), and Andrew; three great grandsons; Nathan, Timothy, and Asher; three sister-in-laws; Emma Cedergren, Virginia Meadows, and Linda Romstad (Roy), along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Cedergren and brother, Ronald Cedergren. Robert graduated from El Monte H.S. in 1948 and then joined the Army with his brother and two friends. After volunteering to become a Paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division, he was stationed in Japan. When his Division rotated back to Hopkinsville, KY, Robert met Betty at the wedding of mutual friends. They were married six weeks later. His Division was put on alert and shipped to Korea. He made a combat jump (his 22nd jump) into North Korea on Oct. 20, 1950. In 1952, Bob and Betty moved to CA where he worked as a teller trainer for a bank. He held different positions within the bank and retired from Security Pacific National Bank in 1986 as a Sr. Vice President. His favorite part of retirement included playing Bridge, motor homing, cruising, and volunteering for the Campground Host position at Honeyman State Park in Florence, OR for almost two decades. His witty responses, loving smile, knowledge, wisdom, generosity, volunteerism, and non-judgmental spirit will surely be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Yucaipa Church of Christ.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019