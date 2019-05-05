Robert D. Lines Robert of Yucaipa, born September, 1938, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, while surrounded by family and loved ones. Robert grew up in Redlands and graduated from Redlands High School in 1958. Once out of high school, Robert began working as a heavy equipment operator which would eventually lead him to a position with the California Department of Forestry. Upon his retirement, Robert spent most of his free time pursuing his passion of working his orange groves, hunting and travelling. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Josephine Lines, and two brothers, Stephen C. and Howard O. Lines. Robert is survived by his son, Robert D. Lines (Yucaipa), his brother Douglas Lines (Monroe, OR), sister Joanne Manchester (Redlands), and many nieces and nephews scattered throughout California, Oregon and Washington. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Hospital in Redlands with a Celebration of Life gathering to be held immediately afterward at the home of his son at 35264 Avenue G, Yucaipa, CA. Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary