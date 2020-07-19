Robert (Bob) V. Karsick Physicist Jan.18, 1940 - July 10, 2020 Robert passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at home, in the company of Peggy, his wife of 50 years, and his two beloved cats, Honey and Gabriella. Born in Detroit Michigan, he was the son of Gabriel Karsick and Blanche Gryzbowski. Bob enjoyed a challenging career in the aerospace industry. He held a BS degree in Physics from the University of Dayton (OH) and continued extensive graduate studies in the Physics Department of the University of Buffalo (NY). Bob began his career in 1969 at Cornell Aeronautical Laboratories in Buffalo, where he was designated a member of the Cornell Chapter of the Society of Sigma Xi. In 1981 the Karsicks moved to Redlands, Ca when Bob was offered a position with TRW (now Northrop Grumman) Ballistic Missiles Division. He retired in 2007. He was a member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Bob had many hobbies and athletic interests. While at the University of Dayton, he played hockey for the Dayton Flyers through the Ohio Intercollegiate Hockey Association. During his many years in Buffalo, he was an avid skier, serving as President of Niagara Adult Racing (NAR) for many years. Having played golf during his adult life, in 2003 Bob became a member of the Redlands Country Club, where he served a term on the Board of Directors. He enjoyed playing in foursomes with his friends and was an active member of the club, serving on various committees over the years. Upon retirement Bob continued his golf activities and supported many community events. He was a Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow and assisted with many events for the Loma Linda Chamber of Commerce (notably, annual community parades, golf tournaments and other civic events). He loved his home and completed many projects indoors and out. He enjoyed cooking and he loved animals. He was a lifetime member of the Redlands Horticultural and Improvement Society and also supported activities of the Garden and Floral Arrangers Guild. Bob will be deeply missed by his family, friends and associates. End of life arrangements are being handled by Cortner Chapel. Due to coronavirus restrictions a memorial service will be postponed unitl further notice.





