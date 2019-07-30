Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Covington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Joan "Bobbie" Covington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Joan "Bobbie" Covington Obituary
Roberta "Bobbie" Joan Covington Roberta "Bobbie" Joan Covington, 68, of Summerville, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Bobbie was born on November 12, 1950 in Hemet, CA, daughter of the late Robert Lawrence and Joan Velma Covington. She graduated class of 1968 from Beaumont High School in California. Bobbie loved being outdoors enjoying nature, but most of all loved her time with her children and her puppy, Remington Rose. Bobbie spent her life career as a Respiratory Therapist, retiring from Summerville Medical Center. Bobbie is survived by her two daughters; two sons; brothers: Charles Covington and Richard Covington and her grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Cure PSP, www.psp.org or 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now