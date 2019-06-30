|
Robin Hudson Ogan Robin was born August 26, 1947 and died June 8, 2019 at home after a brave fight with cancer. He will be dearly missed but not forgotten. Robin was born to Robert and Marian (Pat) Harlan in Redlands, CA. After Robert died, Pat married Dale Ogan who adopted Robin and his sister Merry then brother Lance was born. Robin graduated from Yucaipa High School. After enlisting in the Navy for 5 years, he worked for GTE/Verizon where he retired after 33 years. He was active in the American Legion in various departments where he enjoyed his time and had many friends. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Leslie and their son Trevor, his sister Merry Holden and his brother Lance Ogan. Robin was predeceased by his son Alexander. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 12, 2019 at 3pm at the American Legion, Post 106 in Redlands, CA.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on June 30, 2019