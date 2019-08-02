|
July 9th, 1941 - July 26th, 2019 Dr Roger Irvin Burgraff, PhD passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 26th in Redlands CA. Beloved and sadly missed by his wife Marjorie Lewis, three sons, Steve, Dave and Chris, brothers Irvin and Jim, sister-in-law Erika, daughters-in-law, Margaret and Paula, grandchildren Marcus, Kevin, Eamonn, Dillon, Sienna, Silver and Smith, grand daughter-in-law Ruby, great-grandson Raddix and his close friends. Roger with his exuberant personality, artistic talents and big heart was well known and loved by many people in his local community and broader social circles. He will be missed by his church family, his golfing circle, his art family, his author and book writing family, and his Hollywood family. Roger was born in Chicago in 1941 beloved son to the late Irvin Burgraff and Jeanne Bisek. He was a clinical speech pathologist, international public speaker and trainer, college professor, a captain in the U.S Army Medical Service Corps, an actor, an award winning author and an artist. Roger loved to travel, he lived for 8 years in England, traveled to South Africa many times, spent a month exploring India and explored many other parts of the world during his time on earth. He was a man of faith and brought joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rogers memorial service will be held on Saturday August 10th at 10am at The Holy Name of Jesus Church 115 W Olive Ave, Redlands California. He will be laid to rest at The Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Redlands, California at a later date. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 2, 2019