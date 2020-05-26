Ronald Blackwell
July 4, 1953 - March 25, 2020 Ronald Kent Blackwell went to his Heavenly Home on March 25, 2020 in Riverside, California. He was born on July 4, 1953 to Robert Earl and Patricia. Ron graduated from Redlands High School in 1971. He worked for Fedco for 28 years and was well-liked by his employees and customers. After retirement, Ron enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Paradise Valley Car Club and the Pomona Valley model A Club. One of Ron's favorite pastimes was spending many hours working on his Model A Truck-"O' Billy". Ron also loved photography, taking pictures of his family and various car club events. He leaves behind his wife Edna; his mom, Patricia Krahn, and stepdad Donald and stepson Michael. He is survived by 3 brothers and 4 sisters and other extended family. Ron also leaves behind a stepdaughter Christine and son-in-law Michael and two grandsons, Rudy and Harrison. Ronald was preceded in death by his father Robert (Earl), his son Ryan, and brother Randy. Due to the current situation, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 26, 2020.
