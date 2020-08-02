Rika Roorda (Hendrika Donkervoort) Rika beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed in her home on July 26, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1931, a native of the Netherlands where many family members still reside. She was a resident of Redlands, CA for over 60 years. In that time, she loved bowling at Empire Bowl and would donate crocheted newborn bonnets to Redlands Community Hospital. She was married to Bill Roorda until his passing on July 27, 2013 and is survived by her sons: Arend, John, and Jack, grandchildren: Kristin, Evan, Charlene, Chad, and Alyssa, and great-grandchildren Scott and Kali. Public services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, CA. The funeral service is on Friday, August 21 at 1 pm with 80 seats available, followed by graveside service at 2:30 pm. Facebook Live viewing will be available on the Montecito Memorial Park Facebook Page for the 1 pm service time.





