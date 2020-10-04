ROBERTO ROQUE RAMIREZ A native of Redlands, Roberto, 77, passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 25, 2020. Roberto "Bobby" was born on June 6, 1943 to John and Mary Ramirez who proceeded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ronald Ramirez "Bubble Gum". Bobby served in the United States Army and retired as a disposal employee for the city of Redlands where he worked for 27 years. Bobby has now reunited with his wife Frances Ramirez and son Robbie Ramirez Jr in paradise with our Heavenly Father. He is survived by his only living child Sheri Hernandez and husband Artie Hernandez of Redlands, 8 grandchildren: Evette Cortez, Robert Ramirez III, Richard Ramirez, Joseph Hernandez, Crissa Ramirez, Nieko Ramirez, Isacc Hernandez and Eric Hernandez and 18 great-grandchildren. Viewing/rosary will be held at Emmerson-Barlett on Thursday, October 8, 2020 between 3pm-8pm (due to covid seating is limited for immediate family, visitors will be rotated). Mass service will be held at Emmerson-Barlett on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10am. (Due to covid seating is limited for immediate family). Burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1pm. (Due to covid seating is limited for immediate family). Reception will be held at Lucy's Ranch, 11030 Nevada St., Redlands, Ca 92373. Masks required.





