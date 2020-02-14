|
12-5-1925 - 2-6-2020 Rosalie Bertha Erie went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was 94 years old. She was born on December 5, 1925 in Yugoslavia to Julia Mueller Palfi, mother and John Steven Maverick, father. After college she met the love of her life, Dan Roger Erie. They were married soon after. Dan served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a lieutenant colonel. They were married for 53 years until his passing in 2003. They were both long time residents of Redlands for 35 years. Rosalie worked as a volunteer for the Red Cross for many years and was also a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker until she retired. She is survived by one grandchild and several cousins. Her friends and family were very important to her and enriched her with their relationships throughout her life. They will all miss her very much. She and Dan were very generous to many charities over the years including the Braille Institute, Redlands Family Services and funding educational scholarships through the Military Officers Association, among others. Private services will be held at a later date at Hillside Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Dan. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in her name.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 14, 2020