Susan Rosemary Walker June 23 1915 - Aug. 31, 2019 Susan Rosemary Walker was born in Plum Coulee, Manitoba, Canada. Susan enjoyed a long and happy marriage with her beloved David and they raised three daughters, settling in Redlands in 1959. She created with joy two beautiful gardens from bare earth and she loved sharing both her gardening knowledge and her plants with neighbors, friends and family. She participated happily in the Redlands art community for many years, sketching, painting, doing watercolors and making pottery. Many of her works are now valued pieces in the homes of family and friends. Susan's strong faith was a constant in her life and she was a long time and committed member of Redlands Brookside Methodist church. She is survived by two of her daughters, two granddaughters and their families including four great grandchildren. Her courageous spirit lives on in her family. Psalm 23:4 '...for Thou art with me.'
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 15, 2019