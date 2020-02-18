|
3/7/1957 - 2/13/2020 Roxanne Hubbling passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, LA on the eve of February 13, 2020 at the age of 63 after a long battle with cancer. Though she loved life to the fullest, Roxanne was brave and ready to be with her Lord and Savior when the time came. Roxanne is survived by her sister, Theresa Breaux, brother-in-law Kirk and nephews Austin & Dylan Boudreaux of Louisiana, and Barbara Wadman of Lake Oswego, Oregon who was a dear friend and mother to Roxanne for many years. Preceded in death by her grandparents, "Muz" and Grandpa Wadman of Walnut Creek, Alyce and Frank Steadham of San Pablo, brother, Raymond Wadman of Vallejo, her mother Norma Criss of San Pablo and her father William Wadman of Lake Oswego, Oregon. Roxi, as she was known to most, was born in Oakland, California on March 7, 1957 a very tiny, premature baby. Though small in stature from the beginning, she was full of personality all her life. Roxi truly lived life on her own terms and enjoyed every day. As her sister, I remember how she called me her "Sweet Pea" and I called her "SiSi". My SiSi taught me to live and enjoy life more every day. Roxi is remembered and will be missed so deeply by her many friends and co-workers from the University of Redlands. Roxi was employed at the U of R from April of 1995 to May of 2019, when she went to spend her last days with her sister in Louisiana. The relationships Roxi made at her time working at the University, were irreplaceable. She loved her co-workers, and they loved her like family. Roxi took pride in her work there, and many times told me stories of the students she met there who inspired her to stay young and enjoy life. To quote one of her friends and co-workers, "things that come to mind about Rox are dolphins, the ocean, jewelry making and her love of animals and strong faith". Myself and her friends can agree, we cannot speak of my dear sister without mentioning her impeccable fashion sense. She never left home without her jewelry on, hair and nails impeccable, and she carried herself as a true lady. One of the last things my SiSi said to me was "Sweet Pea, please put on some lipstick". Roxi loved all the festivals near her, she enjoyed hanging out with friends at The Bluffs, going to dinner and visiting craft fairs. Roxi never forgot a birthday or a holiday, and always helped others. Let my sister be remembered for her life, and not her passing. This is how she lived and faced her battle. Best said; "Although she be but little, she is fierce." -Mother Teresa. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to support the conservation and research efforts for dolphins at http://oceanconservation.org/donate/donate.htm.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 18, 2020