January 4, 1932 - February 13, 2019 Graduated from Riverside Poly High School. Married Ernest H. Wasley Sr. on July 27, 1953. Worked as an Administrative Specialist for the Holmes Insurance company. She then went on to work for the San Bernardino Unified School District as an Attendance Clerk. Ruth played a key role in the implementation and staff training of the school district's new attendance computer system. She retired in 1989. Ruth is preceded by her husband of 55 years, Ernest H. Wasley Sr. and grandson Benjamin J. Wasley. She is survived by her son, Ernest Wasley Jr., daughter, Cynthia Wasley and grandson, Ryan Wasley. At her request, a private family service was held. If so desired, donations may be made to the .
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 24, 2019
