In Loving Memory of RYAN RAYMOND PAVELAK Ryan Raymond Pavelak, We celebrate the life of our beloved son, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. Ryan Raymond Pavelak passed away on July 11, 2019. Ryan was born in San Bernardino and was an active man. He participated in Little League and played soccer in Rialto. Ryan graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1996. He then worked for his family business, building new homes and eventually obtained his Broker License. Ryan worked hand in hand with his parents, siblings and extended family. Family meant the world to Ryan. Ryan embraced his family's values and took great pride in spending time with and being a provider for his daughters. he was eager to coach them on and off the soccer field. he also enjoyed showing them his home away from home, Lake Havasu. Ryan is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Bryce and Raeya, and his wife, Tia. May they always remember how much their father loved and adored them. Ryan is also survived by his parents, John and Kris, his sister, Courtney, his brother, Lance, his niece Valentina and extended family, as well as all the friends Ryan made in his 40 years of life. Ryan will be remembered as a loving son, father, husband, nephew and friend. A Rosary and Viewing will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00am. St. John XXIII Church in Rialto. More information is available at www.bobbittchapel.com Bobbitt Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent on-line at www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 30, 2019