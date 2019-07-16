|
|
February 20, 1947 - June 20, 2019 Samuel was born and raised in San Bernardino, CA. He was preceded in death by his father Antone Gabriel, his mother Patricia Gabriel and his brother James Gabriel. He is survived by his brothers Thomas Gabriel and Edward Gabriel. Sam was a very religious man and now joins his brothers and sisters before him in eternity. May God bless you and accept you as you are. Funeral services are private as requested by the family.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 16, 2019