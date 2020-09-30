1/1
Sebastian Chavez Carlos
Carlos Sebastian Chavez March 5, 1967 - Sept. 21, 2020 On this sad day we lost our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Our grief is too much to bear and we will miss him immeasurably. Carlos Sebastian Chavez "Butches", 53 of Redlands, CA, passed suddenly on September 21, 2020. Carlos was born in Loma Linda, CA in 1967 to Richard Duke and Margie Chavez. He was raised in San Bernardino, CA. Carlos attended San Bernardino High School and proudly completed his education in 2018 at Redlands Adult School. Commonly known as Buta and Cawos by those closest to him, Carlos is remembered as being the life of any party he attended. Even in his younger years, Carlos was known for caring to all his friends and family who surrounded him. Carlos is survived by his Mother, Margie R. Chavez of Redlands, CA , Father, Richard Duke Chavez of Rialto, CA, Sister Roxanne Chavez, Nephew Joshua M. Ferrer and Niece Annissa Steed all of Redlands. Carlos also leaves behind many close cousins, aunts, uncles and many life-long friends Service will be October 2, 2020 at 7:00pm. Preciado Funeral Home - 909-383-1108


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sep. 30, 2020.
