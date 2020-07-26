1/1
Sharen I. Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 19,1939 - July 18, 2020 Sharen Irene Ross (Pinkerton) was born in Long Beach, California, grew up in Ridgecrest and settled in Redlands where she resided for over 54 years. She was a member of and actively volunteered with the Redlands Bowl Associates, was a proud supporter of many Redlands-based organizations and activities and loved living in Redlands. She was a proud and devoted mom to three daughters, Cindy Minshall (Scott), Heather Fuentes (Dolph), Erin Quintela (Dennis) and an involved and adoring Grammy and Gigi to 7 grandchildren: Kyle, Claire, Isabel, Matthew, Chloe, Enzo and Nico. She had a servant's heart and a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour. She was a long time, active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church where she was involved in LWML and the Wednesday Bible Study group. She was a loyal friend and will be dearly missed by so many. There will be a memorial service at Christ the King Lutheran Church, in Redlands, at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved