April 19,1939 - July 18, 2020 Sharen Irene Ross (Pinkerton) was born in Long Beach, California, grew up in Ridgecrest and settled in Redlands where she resided for over 54 years. She was a member of and actively volunteered with the Redlands Bowl Associates, was a proud supporter of many Redlands-based organizations and activities and loved living in Redlands. She was a proud and devoted mom to three daughters, Cindy Minshall (Scott), Heather Fuentes (Dolph), Erin Quintela (Dennis) and an involved and adoring Grammy and Gigi to 7 grandchildren: Kyle, Claire, Isabel, Matthew, Chloe, Enzo and Nico. She had a servant's heart and a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour. She was a long time, active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church where she was involved in LWML and the Wednesday Bible Study group. She was a loyal friend and will be dearly missed by so many. There will be a memorial service at Christ the King Lutheran Church, in Redlands, at a later date.





