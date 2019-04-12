Home

Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
(909) 383-1108
Sharon Lee Miles-Reynaga Obituary
April 11, 1947 - March 31, 2019 Sharon was born April 11, 1947 in Hackensack, New Jersey. She passed on March 31, 2019 at her home in Loma Linda, CA. She is survived by her husband Adalberto Reynaga, son Todd Gunnels, daughter Tiffany Gunnels, grandson Fenix Drozinsk, sisters: Kathy Bridge, Ann Schwallenberg, Mary Temple, and Cindy Herrmann, and ex-Husband Jeffrey Miles. Proceeded in death by her parents Herbert Vincent Brockway of NY, Margaret June Emmons of KY and brothers Michael Brockway, and Mark Brockway, and ex-husband Jerry Gunnels. Sharon began her career with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department as a records Clerk June 3, 1985 and retired January 30, 2010 as a Sheriff's Custody Specialist. She was a loving mother and friend and took delight in cooking. Service will be held April 15 at 10:00 am at Preciado Funeral Home 923 W. Mill Street, SB. Interment will follow at Montecito Memorial Park 3520 E. Washington St, Colton
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 12, 2019
