9-24-1938 - 9-17-2019 Shirley O'Morrow went to be with God at 80 years old. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donn and their 4 daughters: Marlene, Janelle, Dawn Grace and Mica. She also had 2 beloved grandsons: Clay Davis Venema and Scott Clark and a great granddaugther Liberty Clark. She lived in Ontario/ Rancho Cucamonga her whole life. She graduated from Chaffey High School and Redlands University. She taught at Hawthorne School for over 30 years and attended Christ Church. Shirley will be remembered for her love of teaching, storytelling, traveling and dancing. She was smart, kind, courageous, loving, dedicated and beautiful inside and out. She loved her family and friends dearly. She will be missed but not forgotten. Celebration of her Life at Christ Church Parish in Ontario on October 5,2019 at 11:00. A reception after the services] will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to City of Hope Cancer in her name.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 26, 2019
