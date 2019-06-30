|
December 14,1939 - June 16, 2019 A longtime resident of Upland, he was born on Dec. 14, 1939 in Surabaya, Indonesia. He graduated from medical school in 1965 and practiced medicine in Indonesia, Rhode Island, New York, and California. He moved to Upland in 1979. He loved to dance and received many ribbons for it. He passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2019. Thank you to All Saints Hospice for their excellent care! Sik leaves behind his companion of 27 years, Lorraine Garcia of Upland, his son Richard and daughter Vivienne, and 4 grandchildren: Amanda, Isabella, Krew, and Ryleece. Memorial Service: July 12, 2019 at 12 noon at Ontario Elks Lodge, 1150 West Fourth St. in Ontario.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on June 30, 2019