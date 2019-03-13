STANLEY PAUL VITT

Stanley Paul Vitt, 81, of Redlands, CA passed away on March 2nd after a short illness at Redlands Community Hospital surrounded by his family.

Stan was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Stan Sr. and Anne Vitt. He married the love of his life, Irene Maitland Vitt in 1962. He worked as a mechanical engineer for over 35 years. In retirement, he continued fixing things and indulging his love of woodworking. He spent many happy hours in his garden and planting trees. His gentle smile encouraged countless people. His quickness to laugh and ability to bring humor to any situation will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Irene, brother and sister-in-law Len and Pat Vitt, son and daughter-in-law John and Jacqueline Vitt, son and daughter-in-law Peter and Sue Vitt, son and daughter-in-law Robert and Yvonne Vitt, and daughter and son-in-law Jennie Rose and Greg Welty, and 9 grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at Cortner's Chapel (221 Brookside Ave, Redlands) on March 26, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lincoln Memorial Shrine of Redlands. Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 13, 2019