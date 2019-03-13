Redlands Daily Facts Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cortner Chapel - Redlands
221 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
(909) 793-2353
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Vitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Paul Vitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley Paul Vitt Obituary
STANLEY PAUL VITT
 Stanley Paul Vitt, 81, of Redlands, CA passed away on March 2nd after a short illness at Redlands Community Hospital surrounded by his family.
Stan was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Stan Sr. and Anne Vitt. He married the love of his life, Irene Maitland Vitt in 1962. He worked as a mechanical engineer for over 35 years. In retirement, he continued fixing things and indulging his love of woodworking. He spent many happy hours in his garden and planting trees. His gentle smile encouraged countless people. His quickness to laugh and ability to bring humor to any situation will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Irene, brother and sister-in-law Len and Pat Vitt, son and daughter-in-law John and Jacqueline Vitt, son and daughter-in-law Peter and Sue Vitt, son and daughter-in-law Robert and Yvonne Vitt, and daughter and son-in-law Jennie Rose and Greg Welty, and 9 grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at Cortner's Chapel (221 Brookside Ave, Redlands) on March 26, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lincoln Memorial Shrine of Redlands.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cortner Chapel - Redlands
Download Now