|
|
July 21, 1944 - February 17, 2020 Stefani Jean "Stevie" Maggio passed away February 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family following a courageous five year battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Col. Eugene E. Wilson and Marcella B. (Lindeman) Wilson. Stevie was born July 21, 1944 in Fresno, California. She was born into a military family and lived in the Philippines, Japan, Hawaii and many U.S. locations. Her father retired in 1957 and the family settled in Redlands, California. She graduated from Redlands High School in 1962, then attended Cal Poly Pomona where she met her future husband, Carl Maggio. Together they had five children. They lived in El Centro and Holtville, California before settling in La Jolla in 1982. In La Jolla she was a 7-year member of Las Patronas, a philanthropic organization with a long history of serving the San Diego area. In 1993 she chaired the Jewel Ball, their annual fundraising event. Following her divorce in 1997 she relocated to Arizona, eventually settling in Sun City West, where she cared for her ailing father. She earned her real estate license and sold real estate in both Arizona and California. Following the death of her father in 2003 she returned to La Jolla for 4 years, eventually returning to Sun City West where she remained until her death. Stevie loved cruises, traveling with friends and family to Europe, visiting family in Costa Rica, hiking and flying in Death Valley, attending the Reno Air Races, and traveling all over the United States. She enjoyed bowling, bunco and mah-jongg with her Arizona girlfriends. Stevie especially enjoyed family pasta nights, Maggio family reunions and her grandchildren. Stevie is survived by her 18 year partner Eric Paul, sister Janice King (Jerry), Aunt Carol Ross, sons Joseph (Cristina), Carl (Cynthia), Anthony (Erica), Vincent, daughter Kristen (Marlon) and 12 grandchildren. Her family is planning a memorial service in La Jolla, California on Thursday, March 12th at All Hallows Catholic Church, 6602 La Jolla Scenic Drive South. There will be a Rosary at 10:30am, a Memorial Mass at 11am followed by a reception at the same location. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the in her name.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 1, 2020