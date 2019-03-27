Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Lee Hutchinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Lee Hutchinson Obituary
29 July 1964 - 17 March 2019 Steven Lee Hutchinson, the son of Eugene & Iva Mae Hutchinson, was born in Upland, CA. Died between March 8-17 in Cave Valley, Lincoln Co. NV. He was a 30 year resident of the Inland Valley and attended Upland High School. A graduate of Pitzer College, he was a teacher at the Ironwood Prison,Blythe. He enjoyed making a positive difference in the lives of the inmates. He was preceded in death by his father, sisters Regina, Alicia and nephew Michael. He is survived by wife Wen, step-daughter Runzi, mother Iva, sisters, Pat, Dianne, Jean, Judy,and Twyla, four brothers, Lucian, Vern, Rick, and Terry, as well as, 22 neices and nephews. Serrvices at High Desert Church, Saturday 12:00p.m. 14545 Hook Blvd. Victorville, CA.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.