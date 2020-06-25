Susan Sedgwick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
12/28/1941 - 5/18/2020 Susan Sedgwick passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 18, 2020, at the age of 78 at Mission Commons in Redlands, CA. Susan was born and raised in Redlands, living almost all her life at her home on Eureka St. She was proud to have graduated from Redlands High School with the class of 1960, and was most happy when she was able to take her morning walks and visit with all her friends. Susie enjoyed her time with the Sacred Heart Choir, happily offering her home as a meeting place for the choir to gather. Susan is survived by her brother Robert Sedgwick of Austin, TX.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved