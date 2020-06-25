12/28/1941 - 5/18/2020 Susan Sedgwick passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 18, 2020, at the age of 78 at Mission Commons in Redlands, CA. Susan was born and raised in Redlands, living almost all her life at her home on Eureka St. She was proud to have graduated from Redlands High School with the class of 1960, and was most happy when she was able to take her morning walks and visit with all her friends. Susie enjoyed her time with the Sacred Heart Choir, happily offering her home as a meeting place for the choir to gather. Susan is survived by her brother Robert Sedgwick of Austin, TX.





