June 9, 1943 - December 27, 2019 Suzanne S. Loh, 76, of Solana Beach, California passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 27, 2019 after a long illness. Born and raised in West Virginia, Suzanne was a grade-school teacher who met her husband of 55 years Edward S. Loh, MD (retired Urologist and surgeon) while a patient in the Pennsylvania hospital where Ed was training. They married, moved to California and raised their family in Redlands. Suzanne had a passion for life, a loving heart and a gorgeous smile. Always eager to assist those in need, she will always be remembered for her generosity and giving spirit. Suzanne volunteered countless hours at the Assistance League of Redlands and the Redlands Family service, and was active in her children's school and extra-curricular activities. She enjoyed flower design and was an accomplished bridge player; Suzanne cherished the days she played bridge with her close Redlands friends. She is survived by her husband, daughter Susan of Laguna Niguel, son Scott of Monarch Beach, and grandchildren Madelyn (16) and Kai (9). A memorial will be held at Cortner Chapel located at 221 Brookside Avenue, Redlands, CA 92373 on January 10, 2020 with a viewing at 11:30am, service at 12:30pm followed by a graveside service at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 1, 2020