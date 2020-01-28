|
April 12, 1961 - January 22, 2020 Terri Dawn Wimer (Grubbs), of Redlands, California, passed away on January 22, 2020 at the age of 58. At the time of her passing, Terri was resting peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and her two cherished dogs. Terri was raised in Rialto, California, graduated from Eisenhower High School class of 1979 and lived in Redlands for nearly 30 years. Terri is survived by her loving husband, Chip, and her children whom she loved more than anything in this world - son Tony and his wife Angela and son Nicholas and his fianc‚ Michelle. Terri is also survived by her parents, June and Terry Newsom and Don and Liz Grubbs, a large extended family and many friends. A celebration of Terri's life will take place beginning at 10:30 am on January 31, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, 2 W. Olive Ave., Redlands California with a graveside service and reception to follow. Cortner Chapel
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 28, 2020