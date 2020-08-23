THOMAS EDWARD NELSON Thomas Edward Nelson was born in Worthington, Minnesota to Edward and Esther Nelson. He grew up in the post depression years on the family farm. After graduation Tom married his high school sweetheart, Joan Peterson; they enjoyed 67 years of happiness until her passing in 2019. Tom began his career in the shoe business in Minnesota at a local department store. He also found time to be a loving and involved father to his children, Vicki and Craig and to teach Hunter Safety Training to untold numbers of 12 year olds. The family moved to Redlands, California in 1967; Tom continued working in the shoe business, eventually purchasing The Bootery from the retiring owner. The carousel horse was popular with kids and frazzled parents. In addition to shoes, Tom sold tickets each year to Redlands Fourth of July Celebration. After "retirement" Tom was called back to the shoe biz at Gottschalks where he greeted longtime customers and made new friends. At a coffee shop or a grocery people came up to Tom: I remember you, you sold me shoes, fitted my child's first shoes, let me ride the horse, you haven't changed a bit. In 1990 Tom and other local community members stepped in to save the Redlands Christmas Parade from cancellation; he continued to work on the parade as a member of Redlands Kiwanis. Tom believed in giving back to the community that had been so good to him and his family. As a member of Kiwanis he scrambled eggs and flipped burgers at numerous community events. One of his favorites was at a local elementary school. He was the shoe fitter for the Kiwanis/Kohls back to school shopping day with the Boys and Girls Club. Tom was predeceased by his parents, his brother David and his wife Joan. He is survived by his daughter Vicki(Kathy) of Santa Rosa and his son Craig (Sally) of Chino Hills. A memorial service will be held on August 27, 2020 at 10:00am at Cortner Chapel in Redlands.





