April 5, 1933 - April 3, 2020 Col. Thomas R. Van Meter, a forty-year resident of Redlands, CA, died April 3, 2020 in Brighton, MI. Tom was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming (the home of J. C. Penny's first Good Will Store) on April 5, 1933. He was the son of Catheryn and Thomas Van Meter. He graduated from The University of Montana (Missoula) and received an MBA from the University of Utah (Salt Lake City) before reporting for active duty with the USAF in June, 1956. He served in a variety of jobs and was in Procurement for twenty years, twice recognized as Outstanding Procurement Officer. He retired from the Air Force in 1984. Tom was an avid fisherman, returning often to his favorite Blue Ribbon Trout Stream in Montana. With his family, he traveled widely in the United States and overseas after retirement. Hiking in Glacier National Park was always a delight. He was active in National Contract Management Association, Air Force Association, Military Officers Association of America, and the American Legion, in which he worked on Veteran's Day Programs. In retirement, he was active in Redlands' Knights of the Roundtable, and Retired Officer's Association. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 63 years, 3 children: Karen (Leonard), Tom, and Mary (Su); 9 grandchildren: Joseph, Katy, Terry, Sarah, Kate, Libby, TJ, Gregory and Theresa and 4 great-grandchildren: Mila, Thomas, Dimitri, and Julien. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 26, 2020
