Erlinda Trancosa Torrez Erlinda Transcosa Torrez passed away on October 12, 2019 in Redlands, CA. She was a native of Cucamonga, CA and a 60 year resident of Redlands. Erlinda was a very dedicated daughter and care giver both professionally and personally. She also volunteered as a teacher's aide in the Redlands School District and worked as a clerk for Farmers Insurance for Joe Gutierrez, the agent. She was very respectful of others. She graduated from Redlands High School and attended San Bernardino Valley College. She was very close and supportive to her relatives who were her extended family. She had lifetime friendships with high school classmates and supported them in any way she could in good and bad times as if they were family. She loved reading novels, short stories, comic books and magazines like Good Housekeeping and cook books. She also loved to cook. She enjoyed walking at least 3 miles a day and going to the YMCA pool and Sauna In her early years, she and her family traveled to New Mexico, Canada, Utah, Montana, Arizona and Northern California. She is survived by the Gutierrez, Carlan, Padilla, Trinkle, Torrez, Perez and Garcia Families. Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4 8 pm with a Rosary beginning at 7 pm. At the Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave., Redlands, CA 92373. Mass will be Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 10816 Mt. View Ave., Loma Linda, CA. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Redlands. Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands is handling arrangements.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 20, 2019