Vaughn Edward Tessier Jan. 4,1925-June 27,2020 Vaughn was born to Edna and Gilbert Tessier On January 4,1925 in Long Beach California and passed away on June 27,2020 in Redlands California. As a very young boy, Vaughn suffered a head injury when he was hit by his dad's Helms truck. The treatment at the time left Vaughn partially paralyzed on his right side. The injury did not slow Vaughn down, with the exception of him being unable to volunteer for military service during WWII. Over the years this bothered Vaughn greatly as many of his friends from Redlands High School died serving our country. During his formative years, Vaughn and Edna moved to Redlands and lived on Nevada street. Many days were filled playing with his cousins, Marian Klinker Ferguson and Harold Klinker. Vaughn attended Barton school, Redlands Jr. High and graduated in 1943 from Redlands High School. Vaughn lived many years beginning in the early 1950's at 12390 Overcrest Drive in Yucaipa with Edna, and her parents Clara and Edward Kolls. Vaughn was very good working with his hands and took up the craft of car upholstery. Eventually, he opened with his partner the George and Vaughn upholstery shop at 531 W Stuart Ave in Redlands The sign for the business still stands at that location. Once the partnership dissolved and until his retirement, Vaughn went to work for Marketeer, the custom golf car manufacturer in Redlands. Vaughn upholstered carts for many celebrities, including Perry Como, Sammy Davis, and Arnold Palmer with his signature multi-colored umbrella. The final 8 years of Vaughn's life were enjoyed at Asistencia Villas on Barton Road. The staff at Asistencia did a wonderful job at meeting Vaughn's needs. Initially, that was keeping him active and alert with games and an occasional field trip to the circus, rodeo or other side trips. The last few years became more of a full time care, which the staff performed at a very high level. The family would like to thank Dr. Douty of Beaver medical for his excellent attention to Vaughn's medical challenges while at Asistencia. Additional thanks goes to Bryan C. Hartnell for his assistance in dealing with some of the legal challenges that arose. At Vaughn's request, he will be cremated with his ashes interned at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Calimesa.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store